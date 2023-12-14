Get the Moto G Power 5G now for less than $200

If you are looking for an unlocked smartphone for everyday tasks that won’t break the bank, consider looking at the Moto G Power 5G which comes with Android 13 and is discounted down from $299.99 to $199.99 (33% off). It has 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage and comes in two colors which you can find below.

This particular phone has been available on Amazon since April but it’s current price is the lowest it has ever been at on the ecommerce website. The price has been at its current level since most of November so don’t be too surprised if the price goes up again soon.

Covering the highlights of this device, Amazon writes:

Compatible with T-Mobile 5G and Verizon 5G. Ready for 5G on other select networks dependent on availability; contact your service provider for details. Compatible with all major 4G U.S. carriers, including Verizon, AT and T, and T-Mobile. It also works with prepaid carriers, including Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, Net10, Mint, TracFone, and H2O..Display Resolution : Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) | 405ppi. Bluetooth Technology : Bluetooth 5.3

Ultra-fast 5G performance. Make the most of 5G speed with the MediaTek Dimensity 930, an octa-core processor with frequencies up to 2.2GHz.

6.5 FHD plus 120Hz display. Enjoy smooth gameplay and seamless scrolling on a razor-sharp display with a blazing-fast refresh rate.

5G-friendly battery life. Go more than a full day on a single charge of the massive capacity 5000mAh battery.

50MP camera system. Capture sharp photos day or night with a 50MP main camera—plus take captivating portraits, extreme close-ups, and beautiful selfies.

Plenty of storage - 256GB. Get tons of room for photos, movies, songs, apps, and games.

Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers. Immerse yourself in multidimensional sound, listening with improved bass, cleaner vocals, and more clarity.

Seriously smooth Switch back and forth between apps effortlessly. With 6GB of memory, your apps and information stay ready in the background so everything runs smoothly.

Wi-Fi Hotspot Ready: Moto G Power 5G offers Wi-fi hotspot connectivity in 2.4 GHz plus 5 GHz for the best experience.

In-box: Moto G Power 5G, 10W rapid Charger, USB Cable, Guides, SIM tool.

In terms of reviews, the Moto G Power 5G scores 4.3 stars overall based on 2,124 ratings suggesting that most customers are pleased with their purchase.

