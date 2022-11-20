Save $200 on Microsoft's latest Surface Pro 9 and its 5G variant

A little more than one month ago, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Pro 9 and its ARM sibling with 5G support. If you have been waiting for a good time to snag Microsoft's latest 2-in-1, we are glad to tell you that that time has arrived. You can now save $200 on several Surface Pro 9 Intel and ARM models.
The Surface Pro 9 is the first flagship tablet from Microsoft to offer Intel and ARM processors in a single lineup. Also, it is the first Surface to feature 5G support. Besides newer processors and a fluid 120Hz display, the Surface Pro 9 comes in two new vivid colors. You can check out how Microsoft's flagship tablet compares to its predecessor in our Specs Appeal article.
The entry and upper-entry level Surface Pro 9 remains at $999 and $1,099, respectively, but the i7 and SQ3 (ARM) models are up to $200 off. Here are the Intel-based configurations you can buy with discounts:
- Surface Pro 9 Intel Core i7, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM - $1,399 | 13% off on Amazon US
- Surface Pro 9 Intel Core i7, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM - $1,699 | 11% off on Amazon US
- Surface Pro 9 Intel Core i7, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM - $1,999 | 9% off on Amazon US
- Surface Pro 9 Intel Core i7, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM - $2,399 | 8% off on Amazon US
And now to the ARM variant with 5G connectivity:
- Surface Pro 9 Microsoft SQ3 5G, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM - $1,299 | 7% off on Amazon US
- Surface Pro 9 Microsoft SQ3 5G, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM - $1,699 | 11% off on Amazon US
Note that the Surface Pro 9 does not come with accessories, such as a stylus or keyboard. If want to unlock all capabilities of your Surface Pro 9, snag the Surface Slim Pen 2 with a 28% discount and the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with a 29% discount.
