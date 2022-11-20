Surface Laptop Studio's SSD is now more stable thanks to the latest firmware update

Those owning the Surface Laptop Studio can download a new firmware update to make the built-in solid-state driver more stable and reliable. The November 2022 firmware update for Microsoft's most powerful laptop is here with a bunch of new storage-related drivers.

If you are considering buying the Surface Laptop Studio, get the 16GB variant with 256GB (which is now extra stable) with a hefty 19% discount for only $1,299.

What is new in the November 2022 update for the Surface Laptop Studio?

This update improves SSD stability and reliability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 18.102.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Extension - 1.10.139.0 Surface Firmware Update - Extension Surface - Extension - 1.6.139.0 Storage Firmware Update - Extension Surface - Firmware - 1.5.139.0 Storage Firmware - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 1.4.139.0 Storage Firmware - Firmware

And here is more information about the update:

Supported Devices Surface Laptop Studio (all configurations) Supported Windows Windows 10 20H2 and newer

Windows 11 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support Website (manual installation) Additional Steps No additional steps Known Issues No known issues

The Surface Laptop Studio is not the only Surface device Microsoft has updated this month with new firmware. Several days ago, Microsoft released security patches for the first and second-gen Surface Duo (and Android 12L for the AT&T-based Surface Duo). Also, the November 2022 update recently fixed compatibility issues with Adobe Fresco on the Surface Book 3.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.