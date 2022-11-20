Surface Laptop 5 goes on sale, now available with a $300 discount

Microsoft's newest Surface Laptop 5 might not be significantly different from its predecessor. Still, it is a great all-around laptop for those who want to upgrade from older generations or buy a Surface computer for the first time. Now, only one month after the announcement, several Surface Laptop 5 configurations are on sale, allowing you to save up to $300.
The Surface Laptop 5 is available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. It features 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of user-replaceable storage. Like the Surface Pro 9 (also on sale), the Surface Laptop 5 is available in four colors, including the new Sage (green) variant.
You can see how the Surface Laptop 5 compares to the previous models in our Specs Appeal article.
The following 13-inch Surface Laptop 5 configurations are available for less:
- 13" Surface Laptop 5 Intel Core i5, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM - $999 | 23% off on Amazon US
- 13" Surface Laptop 5 Intel Core i7, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM - $1,399 | 18% off on Amazon US
And now to the 15-inch variant:
- 15" Surface Laptop 5 Intel Core i7, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM - $1,299 | 13% off on Amazon US
- 15" Surface Laptop 5 Intel Core i7, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM - $2,099 | 13% off on Amazon US
Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.
