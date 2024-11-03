Save 24% on 1TB and 2TB Corsair MP600 Elite SSD

Today is a good time to upgrade storage in your computer or PlayStation console as Corsair's speedy MP600 Elite SSD has reached a new all-time low price. This beautiful SSD with a built-in heatsink is now available for just $79.99 for the 1TB model and $139.99 for the 2TB model.

This M2.2280 SSD uses the PCIe Gen 4 interface to reach speeds of up to 7,000MB/s sequential read and 6,500MB/s sequential write, which makes it compatible with Sony's PlayStation 5 console. Thanks to a built-in low-profile aluminum heatsink, you can be sure the drive will stay cool under heavy loads.

The drive works with any motherboard with an M2 port, but the rated speeds are only possible on systems with PCIe Gen 4 and Gen 5 interfaces.

The MP600 Elite uses 3D TLC NAND memory with an endurance rating of 600TBW for the 1TB version and 1,200TBW for the 2TB model. The mean time between failures is rated for up to 1,500,000 hours. Each drive, regardless of its capacity, has a five-year limited warranty.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles, and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column, where we post some of the best daily deals, to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.