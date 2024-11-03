NETGEAR Nighthawk RS300 Wi-Fi 7 Router drops to its lowest price

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 7 Router at its lowest price, so you may want to check it out. The Nighthawk Wi-Fi 7 claims to provide Wi-Fi speeds of up to 9.3Gbps, which is suitable for activities such as gaming, streaming, video calls, and other demanding online activities. With 2.4 times faster speeds than Wi-Fi 6, it promises maximised performance across all connected devices in your home.

According to NETGEAR, the router covers up to 2,500 sq. ft., with high-performance antennas to keep connections stable across larger areas. It also features a 2.5 Gig internet port with support for multi-gig speeds with compatible cable or fibre internet plans. Additionally, it includes 2 x 2.5 Gig and 2 x 1 Gig Ethernet LAN ports.

For security, NETGEAR promises real-time protection against cyber threats with NETGEAR Armor, including a 30-day free trial of VPN support, along with built-in Advanced Router Protection, automatic firmware updates, and other security features.

Please note that this model is intended for use only in the U.S.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 7 Router (RS300) (BE9300 9.3Gbps Wireless Speed – 2.5Gb Internet Port – Tri-Band Gigabit Gaming Router – Covers 2,500 sq. ft., 100 Devices – Built-in VPN, USB 3.0, 6Ghz Band): $299.99 (Amazon US)

