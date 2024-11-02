Snag Samsung Galaxy Buds FE wireless earbuds with ANC for just $59.99

Last year, alongside the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series tablets, Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Buds FE true wireless earbuds. Their goal was to bring the Samsung sound experience to more users with an affordable price tag of $99. The Galaxy Buds FE is now available for $59.99 (a 40% discount from their original price) on Amazon US.

The Galaxy Buds FE feature a new wing-tip design that keeps them securely in your ears. They also offer a more customized fit with three different sizes of ear tips and two different sizes of wingtips.

The earbuds' 6.5mm dynamic driver delivers powerful bass and rich sound. A three-microphone setup separates your voice from unwanted background noise for disturbance-free calls. The Galaxy Buds FE also come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Sound features.

Samsung claims that the Galaxy Buds FE offer up to 8.5 hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case. When ANC is turned on, they offer up to 6 hours of playback and up to 21 hours with the case.

The Galaxy Buds FE also feature an IPX2 rating, making them splash-resistant. They are available in two colors: Graphite and White.

When paired with other Galaxy ecosystem products, the Galaxy Buds FE offer several convenient features. To connect, simply open the case and tap to pair and sync. With the Auto Switch feature, the Galaxy Buds FE can connect to whatever device you're actively using. They can also automatically sync with a Samsung TV when you turn on Smart View for a personalized viewing experience.

You can get the Galaxy Buds FE deal on Amazon US using the link below:

If you're looking for a great pair of true wireless earbuds without breaking the bank, the Galaxy Buds FE are definitely worth considering.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.