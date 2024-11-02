Bose Dolby Atmos soundbars with wireless subwoofer available at lowest prices (20% off)

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit, with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems.

Bose Smart Ultra with Bass Module and surround speakers

If, however, you want some more options to choose from, you can also consider Bose. That is because the company is offering a couple of its soundbars at their lowest prices. First up, we have the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar which is the flagship soundbar from the company.

While Bose does not define the typical specs like power (wattage), SPL or sensitivity, among others, that audiophiles look for, users can expect the typical Bose signature sound output from the Smart Ultra.

Bose Smart Ultra driver arrangement

The key specs of the Bose Smart Ultra are given below:

HDMI eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)

Optical input

ADAPTiQ

USB (for service only)

Wired bass module (optional)

Wired IR blaster (optional)

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Get the Bose Smart Ultra at the link below (both white and black variants are at their cheapest at the moment):

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, Surround Sound System for TV, Dolby Atmos Soundbar for TV Plus Alexa and Google Voice Control, Black: $719.00 (Amazon US)

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, Surround Sound System for TV, Dolby Atmos Soundbar for TV Plus Alexa and Google Voice Control, White: $719.00 (Amazon US)

While the Smart Ultra delivers decent mid-bass, users wanting something deeper will have to consider a dedicated subwoofer. That is where the Bose Bass Modules come in at the moment, the model 500, is selling at one of its best prices.

Bose Bass Module 500

The Bass Module 500 comes with a 10-inch driver and is compatible with the following products including the Ultra that we discussed above:

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar

Bose Smart Soundbar 600

Bose Smart Soundbar 900

Bose Smart Soundbar 300

Bose TV Speaker

Bose Smart Soundbar 700

Bose Soundbar 500

SoundTouch 300 soundbar

Get the Bose Bass Module 500 at the link below:

Bose Bass Module 500, Black, 10" wireless subwoofer: $399.00 (Amazon US)

Aside from these, Bose is also offering discounts at the moment on other soundbar products as well. You can check them out at the links below:

Bose New Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar, Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker with Voice Control and Amazon Alexa Built-in, Works with Google Assistant Capabilities, Black: $399.00 (Amazon US)

NEW Bose SoundLink Max Portable Speaker, Large Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, USB-C, Built-in 3.5mm AUX Input, Black: $299.00 (Amazon US)

Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Remote Control: $199.00 (Amazon US)

