Get this small Lenovo Go wireless mouse for a new all time low price of $24.99

If you are a frequent traveler and take your laptop everywhere with you, you may also want to get a mouse that can work better than a trackpad. Right now, you can get a small wireless mouse from Lenovo at a new, all-time low price.

At the moment, the Lenovo Go Essential Wireless Mouse is priced at just $24.99 at Amazon. That's a new low price for the mouse and a $15 discount from its $39.99 MSRP.

The small form factor of the mouse, combined with its lightweight and its ambidextrous design, makes this perfect for travelers who take their laptops everywhere with them. In addition to its two main buttons and its scroll wheel, there's also a DPI switch on top that can quickly change the sensitivity of the mouse's optical sensor from 800, 1,600, and 2,400 DPI.

There's also another button on the left side of this mouse. This button can be programmed with the included software to do pretty much anything you want. You could program it to launch a Teams meeting client, a web browser, an email app, or anything else.

The mouse charges up with a USB-C cable, and a 2.4 GHz USB-C dongle can be connected to your laptop for wireless use. The mouse is designed to last up to three months on a single charge, and you can fully charge it back up in about 90 minutes. If you are in a rush, you can charge it for just 15 minutes, and you can keep working for up to a week.

