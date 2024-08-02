The Google Pixel 8 Pro hits lowest price with 30% discount

If you're based in the US and have been looking for a high-end Android phone that's at a good price then check out this Google Pixel 8 Pro deal. Right now, you can pick the 128GB model up with a massive 30% discount.

Amazon has the Google Pixel 8 Pro in three colors - Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay, all are reduced to the same amount. Some of the key highlights of this device are its Telephoto Lens, Super Actua Display, and 24-hour battery.

Powering the Google Pixel 8 Pro is the Google Tensor G3, a 4-nanometer chipset. The Tensor G3's CPU specs are: Nona-core (1x3.0 GHz Cortex-X3 & 4x2.45 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4x2.15 GHz Cortex-A510), while the GPU is the Immortalis-G715s MC10.

You get 128GB of storage on this model which is a bit limiting if truth be told but a necessary trade-off if you want to get in at this price point. It comes with a more than ample 12GB of RAM so should give you a smooth experience.

A neat feature that Google also highlights with the Google Pixel 8 Pro could save your life. The phone can notify first responders in an emergency and share your location, the phone can even tell if you've been in a car crash. If you can't respond, the phone will automatically place a call to emergency services and notify your chosen contacts about what's going on.

The phone includes a 10.5MP front camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP wide camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera. It also comes with camera Pro controls, Super Res Zoom of up to 30x, Best Take, and Macro Focus.

Buy the Google Pixel 8 Pro now for just $699 (was $999) - Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay

