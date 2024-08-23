Obsidian has set Avowed's frame rate at 30FPS on Xbox consoles to improve its visuals

Earlier this month, Microsoft decided to delay the release of Avowed, the fantasy RPG from developer Obsidian Entertainment. The game, which previously was targeting a late 2024 launch, is now due for release on February 18, 2025.

This week, Microsoft showed off more of Avowed as part of Gamescom 2024. Obsidian team members have also been providing more information on the game. That includes its art director, Matt Hansen, who spoke about the game on a new episode of the Iron Lords podcast (via GameSpot).

At one point during the podcast episode, Hansen revealed that the team at Obsidian was " targeting 30fps, bare minimum" for frame rates for Avowed on the Xbox Series X console. Many people might have wanted a higher frame rate for the game on the console, but Hansen stated that the 30fps target was actually a good thing. He said:

It's a first-person, single-player game, you don't necessarily need that 60 frames. And that allows us to get a lot juicier with VFX and lighting and all this other stuff. It's a trade-off we opted to make relatively early, and we're really happy with that. The game's running pretty smooth for how visually dense it is, and that was always our goal.

While Avowed may get locked at 30fps for the Xbox platform, that may not be the case for the PC version of the game. It's likely that the frame rate will be unlocked for the title for gaming PCs.

Earlier this week, Nvidia confirmed that the PC version of Avowed would support its GeForce 40 graphics cards with features like DLSS 3, Reflex and Ray Tracing graphics. It even posted a video showing how the game looks with DLSS 3 and Ray Tracing effects turned on. Avowed is one of over 20 upcoming PC games that will get some kind of graphical and performance boosts with Nvidia-based GPUs.