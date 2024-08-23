Amazon deal: Bose Smart Dolby Atmos soundbars and wireless 12-inch subwoofer are cheap

Sound bars have grown in popularity by a lot in recent times thanks to the convenience and ease of use they offer. All you need to do is generally hook it up under or on top of a TV and enjoy better sound. Even the cheapest soundbars can often produce better sound than TV speakers.

Although enthusiasts would still prefer a proper audio setup with a dedicated AV Receiver (AVR) and towers/bookshelf speakers thanks to their superior channel separation, audio quality, imaging and sound staging, Soundbars, especially those with surround speakers, can replicate nearly most of that performance while often cheaper and are generally far easy to set up.

Aside from the LG S90TR 7.1.3 Dolby Atmos/Vision soundbar we covered earlier today, Bose is also offering a couple of its own Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbars at a great price today. Not only that, the company has also dropped the price of the separate 12-inch wireless subwoofer module that can be paired up.

Unlike the LG, the Bose systems do not offer Dolby Vision passthrough, so if that is important to you, you are better off with the S90TR from LG, albeit the sound quality will not be as good as the Bose Smart Ultra.

The subwoofer is compatible with the following products:

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar

Bose Smart Soundbar 600

Bose Smart Soundbar 900

Bose Smart Soundbar 300

Bose TV Speaker

Bose Smart Soundbar 700

Bose Soundbar 500

SoundTouch 300 soundbar

Lifestyle 600 system

Lifestyle 650 system

The spatial sound delivered by Bose via these soundbars is with the help of its proprietary TrueSpace technology. Besides that, ADAPTiQ helps in automatic calibration or tuning, taking into account room size, walls, and furniture, among other stuff that may be present in the listening environment.

Bose Smart Ultra soundbar's driver layout

Get the Bose Smart soundbars and wireless subwoofer module at the links below:

