Amazon Deal: LG 7.1.3 Dolby Atmos, Vision sound bar with wireless subwoofer cheap again

Sound bars have grown in popularity by a lot in recent times thanks to the convenience and ease of use they offer. All you need to do is generally hook it up under or on top of a TV and enjoy better sound. Even most cheap soundbars can often produce better sound than TV speakers.

Although enthusiasts would still prefer a proper audio setup with a dedicated AV Receiver (AVR) and towers/bookshelf speakers thanks to their superior channel separation, audio quality, imaging and sound staging, Soundbars, and especially those with surround speakers, can replicate nearly most of that performance while often cheaper and are generally far easy to set up.

LG S90TR soundbar with wireless subwoofer

Today, LG and Amazon are offering the S90TR 7.1.3 channel Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar for one of its best prices again (buying link under the specs list below). With its 13 total drivers, LG claims to offer "3D Spatial Sound that fills the room."

A lot of people love bass and this one comes with a 220-watt (RMS) active wireless subwoofer unit. The system in total has a total wattage of 670 watts, which, like LG claims, should be enough to fill a medium-sized room.

The key specs and features of the LG S90TR are given below:

S90TR

  • Center: 35 W

  • Rear: 50W x 2

  • Subwoofer: 220W (Wireless)

  • Surround: 35W x 2

  • Gaming Enhanced VRR/ALLM: Yes (Up to 120 Hz)

  • Dolby Vision & HDR10 Passthrough: Yes

  • High Resolution Audio: Up to 24bit/96kHz

  • Bluetooth: Yes

  • LG TV Sound Sync (Optical): Yes

  • Optical Input: Yes

  • USB Host: Yes

  • Wireless Active Subwoofer: Yes

  • HDMI eARC: Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC): Yes

Get the LG soundbar from the link below:

  • LG S90TR 7.1.3-Channel OLED evo TV Matching Soundbar with Rear Surround Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wow Orchestra, WOWCAST Built-in with Wireless Dolby Atmos, Wireless Subwoofer (2024 New Model): $796.99 (Amazon US)

If this does not interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals we missed.

