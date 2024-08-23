Save over $600 on the 55-inch LG Evo C4 Series OLED TV as it hits its lowest price ever

The OLED smart televisions made by LG are considered to be the top OLED TVs around, according to many reviews. They can also be very expensive. However, it looks like LG is offering some models at deep discounts.

One of them is the 55-inch LG Evo C4 Series OLED smart TV, which is currently available for $1,396 at Amazon. That's its lowest price ever and a huge $603.99 discount from its normal $1,999.99 MSRP.

This LG TV includes 8.3 million self-lit pixels on its OLED display, which gives the screen its rich colors, bright whites, and very deep blacks for a superior image for watching anything from movies to live sports.

Inside, the TV has LG's a9 AI Processor Gen7, which helps improve its image quality even more. It also includes AI Super Upscaling to boost the resolution of SD and HD content. In addition, you can turn on the TV's Multi View feature to watch two unique views at once.

People who want to play PC and console games with this TV will be able to get better graphics with less motion blur due to its 144Hz refresh rate, its 0.1ms response time, and support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium technology. You also get four HDMI 2.1 ports, so you can connect more than one game console or PC.

LG's webOS lets you stream nearly all the major video streaming services. LG also promises at least five years of feature and software updates when you get this TV.

