Save $300 on four variants of the MacBook Air (M2) 2022

Amazon US is currently offering the Apple MacBook Air 2022 at $300 off its original MSRP. Powered by Apple’s M2 chip, it includes an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, delivering faster performance for multitasking, gaming, and your other creative projects.

Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display offers over 500 nits of brightness, supports P3 wide colour, and displays 1 billion colours for vibrant and detailed visuals. The laptop is also equipped with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a three-microphone array, and a four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio for clear video calls and immersive sound experience.

With up to 18 hours of battery life, the laptop allows you to work throughout the day, thanks to the energy-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip. For connectivity, it features a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack.

Built from durable aluminium, the unibody design ensures longevity, while regular macOS updates keep the system secure and efficient.

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip (Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Midnight/Silver/Starlight): $699.99 (Amazon US)

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip (Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Space Gray): $849 + $149.01 Coupon = $699.99 (Amazon US)

