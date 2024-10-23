Save 30% on four variants of the 64GB Apple iPad Mini on Amazon

Amazon US is currently offering the 6th Gen Apple iPad Mini (A15 Bionic) at a 30% discount off its original MSRP (purchase link under the specs table below). The iPad Mini features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide colour, and ultra-low reflectivity, offering a clear viewing experience. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, it delivers fast performance and smooth graphics.

Furthermore, it is equipped with a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, ideal for video calls and selfies, as well as a 12MP Wide back camera with True Tone flash for capturing high-quality photos and 4K videos.

The iPad Mini is also compatible with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and Smart Folio covers, which are available separately. Touch ID is built into the top button, allowing for secure unlocking, app sign-ins, and Apple Pay transactions. With all-day battery life, the iPad Mini is designed to keep up with your tasks throughout the day.

SPECIFICATIONS Display 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display Capacity 64GB Chip A15 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture, 6-core CPU, 5-core graphics, and 16-core Neural Engine Camera and Video 12MP Wide camera with Center Stage, Smart HDR 3 and 4K video Front Camera 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, 122° field of view Height 7.69 inches (195.4 mm) Width 5.3 inches (134.8 mm) Depth 0.25 inch (6.3 mm) Weight 0.65 pound (293 grams) Wi-Fi model Connector USB-C

Apple iPad Mini (A15 Bionic, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life): $349.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.