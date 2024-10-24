Vivaldi gets big update with redesigned UI and a new Dashboard

Today is a big day for Vivaldi fans and those who want to break away from mainstream browsers. Vivaldi Technologies released a major update for its browser, bringing Vivaldi to version 7 with a redesigned user interface, a new flagship feature, and other improvements.

While Vivaldi 7 retains its overall familiar look, the new UI features more sleek elements, such as floating tabs and reworked icons with more depth and details. Vivaldi says the update delivers "a seamless and visually striking experience that enhances workflow without sacrificing style."

Another big change in today's release is Dashboard—a new section that keeps all your data in one well-organized space. The Dashboard houses widgets such as top sites, calendar, mail, recent websites, tasks, notes, etc. Moreover, you can turn any website into a resizable widget for quick access to the most important information.

The redesigned Vivaldi also features plenty of additional themes, giving users more control over the browser's look.

Other updates in Vivaldi 7 include the following:

Feed-Reader updates: To make the Feed-Reader even better, we have added the option to have separate feed folders. Combined with the new Dashboard, Feeds are better than ever in Vivaldi, and –as ever– they’re controlled by the user, not Big Tech’s algorithms. Jump to latest mail: We’ve added this simple, yet impactful element to Vivaldi Mail, letting you jump back to your most recent mail with a click. It’s extremely convenient for those high volume inboxes. Instant Sync: Real-time sync of tabs, bookmarks, and settings across your desktop devices for seamless browsing transitions.

Vivaldi CEO Jon von Tetzchner says today's release is not your average update. It is a big "a new Vivaldi and a leap forward for users who demand more control and power in their browser." If you are such a user, Vivaldi 7.0 is now available for you to download from the official website. It works on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android.