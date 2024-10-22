TECH_BARGAINS 10/22: 4TB Corsair Gen5 NVMe with heatsink fan, Microsoft Surface Laptop 2024

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, and Shockwafe 9.2.4, as well as Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems. Aside from those, you can also check out Corsair's 4TB MP700 PRO PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD that comes with active cooling (fan + heatsink), Microsoft Surface Laptop 2024, refurbished Apple iPhones, and more.
The full list of featured deals is given below:
-
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13.8" Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Elite (12 core), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Dune: $1099.99 (Amazon US)
-
Acer Aspire 5 A515-57-55BX Slim Laptop | 15.6" Full HD IPS Display | Intel Core i5-12450H | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD | 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 | Thunderbolt 4 | Fingerprint Reader | Windows 11 Home: $429.99 (Amazon US)
-
Acer TravelMate B3 Spin 11 B311R-33 TMB311R-33-C9SN 11.6" Touchscreen Convertible 2 in 1 Notebook - HD - 1366 x 768 - Intel N100 Quad-core (4 Core) - 8 GB Total RAM - 128 GB SSD - Black: $459.99 (Amazon US)
-
Acer Chromebook Vero 514 CBV514-1H-34X9 Laptop | Intel Core i3-1215U | 14" FHD IPS Display | 8GB LPDDR4X | 128GB SSD | Wi-Fi 6E | FHD Webcam | HDMI Port | Backlit Keyboard | Chrome OS | Sleeve: $289.99 (Amazon US)
-
AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900XT 16-Core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor: $319.99 (Amazon US)
-
CORSAIR VENGEANCE RAM 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6200 CL32 Intel XMP iCUE Compatible Computer Memory - Black (CMK32GX5M2X6200C32): $112.82 (Amazon US)
-
Corsair MP700 PRO with Air Cooler and heatsink (active cooling) 4TB M.2 PCIe Gen5 x4 NVMe 2.0 SSD – M.2 2280 – Up to 12,400MB/sec Sequential Read – High-Density TLC NAND – Black: $475.99 (Amazon US)
-
HYTE Y40 S-Tier Aesthetic Case ATX Mid Tower Computer Gaming Case - Black: $84.99 (Amazon US)
-
Corsair iCUE 2000D RGB Airflow Mini-ITX PC Case - Mini-ITX Form-Factor - Steel Mesh Panels - Three-Slot GPU Support - 3X AF120 RGB Slim Fans Included - iCUE Lighting Node CORE Controller - White: $69.99 (Amazon US)
-
Kingston 256GB Canvas Select Plus microSDXC Card | Up to 100MB/s | A1 Class 10 UHS-I | Without Adapter | SDCS2/256GBSP: $19.99 (Amazon US)
-
MSI G272QPF E2 27-inch 2560 x 1440 (QHD) Computer Monitor, 180Hz, Adaptive-Synch, HDMI, DisplayPort, VESA Mountable, Tilt, Height Adjustable, Speaker, 1ms, Black: $164.99 (Amazon US)
-
TCL 98-Inch QM7 QLED 4K Smart QD-Mini LED TV with Google TV (98QM751G, 2024 Model) Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR, Game Accelerator up to 240Hz, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television: $2456.53 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, 256GB, White Titanium - Unlocked (Renewed): $932.96 (Refurbished Excellent) (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, 128GB, Natural Titanium - Unlocked (Renewed): $732.14 (Refurbished Excellent) (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPhone 13, 128GB, Green - Unlocked (Renewed): $379.00 (Refurbished Excellent) (Amazon US)
-
Amazon Fire TV Gaming Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device and Luna Controller: $89.98 (Amazon US)
-
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band S/M. Fitness and Sleep Trackers, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display: $219.00 (Amazon US)
-
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch FE 40mm Bluetooth AI Smartwatch w/Fitness Tracking, BIA Sensor, Personalized HR Zones, Heart Rate Tracker, Sleep Monitor, 2024, Black [US Version, 1Yr Manufacturer Warranty]: $141.70 (Amazon US)
-
Citizen CZ Smart PQ2 Hybrid Smartwatch with YouQ Wellness app Featuring IBM Watson® AI and NASA Research, Black and White Customizable Display, Bluetooth, HR, Activity Tracker, 18-Day Battery Life: $156.78 (Amazon US)
-
Monolith THX-465IW THX Certified Ultra 3-Way in-Wall Speaker, 37Hz ~ 20kHz Frequency Response, Easy Install, for Home Theater, Black: $588.14 (Amazon US)
-
Garmin 0100209800 VHF 215 AIS, SlateGray with Amp Yellow Band: $499.46 (Amazon US)
-
TRENDnet Industrial Gigabit UPoE Splitter, Dual DC Power Outputs, DIN-Rail or Wall-Mountable, Adjustable Voltage Output, TI-SG104, Black: $62.73 (Amazon US)
