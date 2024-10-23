Save up to 19% on Samsung's new 990 EVO Plus SSDs

Samsung recently announced the 990 EVO Plus SSD, a better version of its hybrid PCIe Gen 4/Gen 5 SSD. It features faster speeds and higher capacity and is now available for purchase on Amazon. The best part is that the 1 TB and 2 TB versions are already discounted—you can save up to 19% on each configuration.

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus is an M2 2280 NVMe solid-state drive with a PCIe Gen 4x4 or Gen 5x2 interface. Samsung promises up to 7,250 MB per second read and up to 6,300 MB per second write speeds when connected to compatible PCIe Gen 4 or Gen 5 computers.

Also, for the first time in the 990 lineup, the drive is available in a 4 TB configuration, which is something previously available only in the more expensive PRO lineup.

The 1 TB Samsung 990 EVO Plus has a 5-year limited warranty with 600 TBW, while the 2 TB configuration is rated for up to 1,200 TBW. As for the mean time between failures, Samsung claims each drive can work for up to 1.5 million hours. You can check your drive's health and update its firmware with the Samsung Magician app, which is available on Windows.

