Save $300 on this 16-inch Acer Nitro gaming laptop during Amazon Gaming Week

If you want to get a powerful gaming laptop for playing PC games almost anywhere you want, you might expect to pay well over $1,000. Right now, during Amazon Gaming Week, you can get a recent gaming laptop from Acer for $300 off its launch price of just under $1,000.

At the moment, the Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop is priced at Amazon for $999.99. That's the current all-time low price for this notebook and $300 less than its launch price of $1,299.99.

The 5.95-pound Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop includes a 16-inch IPS display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. Inside, there's an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU with a maximum clock speed of ‎3.8 GHz.

For your GPU,﻿ there's a GeForce RTX 4060 laptop graphics chip with 8GB of video RAM. It also supports Nvidia G-Sync, so when you play games, you won't experience any on-screen tearing or stuttering. Finally, the laptop﻿ supports Nvidia Advanced Optimus, which can dynamically switch between the Nvidia GPU and the onboard graphics chip in the CPU without having to reboot.

The laptop also has 16GB of DDR5 RAM along with a 1TB SSD for storage. It has Wi-Fi 6E wireless hardware﻿ and Killer Ethernet E2600 for wired Internet connections. The laptop﻿'s keyboard has four-zone RGB backlighting for a more colorful look. Ports on the side include a microSD card slot for adding more storage, an HDMI port, a USB-C port, and two standard USB-A ports.

