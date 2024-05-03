Forget Pixel 8a, take a look at Sony Xperia 10 VI with dual-rear camera and 3.5mm Jack

Recently, leaker Evan Blass posted multiple details about the upcoming flagship from Sony, the Xperia 1 VI, which is rumored to launch later this month. Now, the leaker is back with another set of leaks, this time around for the mid-range offering from Sony, the Xperia 10 VI.

Sony offers mid-range phones under its Xperia 10 series, and the latest leaks suggest that the Xperia 10 VI could join the Xperia 1 VI at the launch event later this month. Although not very popular, the Sony Xperia 10 series phone offers good value for money.

According to the latest leaks shared by Evan Blass on X (formerly Twitter), a bunch of marketing materials for the Sony Xperia 10 VI give us a peak at the device's design, color options, and features. Check out the images below:

Gallery: Sony Xperia 10 VI leaked marketing materials

The leaks confirm the presence of the 3.5mm audio jack at the top and dual front-facing speakers. The images also hint at water resistance, but there is no mention of it. One image shows off a kickstand case for the Xperia 10 VI.

The leaked images of the Xperia 10 VI show a dual camera setup at the back, a main camera, and an ultrawide camera. The LED flash is located in between the cameras at the back. It is speculated that the cameras may see an upgrade compared to the ones found on the Xperia 10 V. You can also see the alleged Xperia 10 VI presented in different color options, including black, white, and lavender.

However, details about the processor, RAM, storage options, screen, and some other specifications are still missing at the moment. We may see more details about the Xperia 10 VI pop up online as we approach the expected launch date of the phone, i.e., May 17 at the Xperia event.

Let us know your thoughts about the Xperia 10 VI and if you would prefer it over the Google Pixel 8a or not.