Upgrade your Wi-Fi with Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) AX6600 Wi-Fi 6 Tri-band Mesh for lowest price

On the occasion of the ongoing Amazon Gaming Week 2024, the Asus ZenWiFi AX Whole-Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (XT8) has dropped to its lowest-ever price. Hence, if you looking to upgrade and expand the wireless connectivity at your home or elsewhere, this is the chance to pick one up at a fantastic price.
What makes this deal especially great for shoppers is the fact that it is the lowest price on both the 1-pack and the 2-pack models. So you can opt for the 1-pack variant if you want to cover up to 2750 sq. ft or four rooms, and the 2-pack variant if you want to cover up to 5500 sq. ft. or around six rooms (buying links towards the end of the article).
The full specification details for the Mesh are given below:
Product Segment
- AX6600 ultimate AX performance：574+1201+4804Mbps
WiFi Data Rate
- 802.11a : up to 54 Mbps
- 802.11b : up to 11 Mbps
- 802.11g : up to 54 Mbps
- WiFi 4 (802.11n) : up to 300 Mbps
- WiFi 5 (802.11ac) (1024QAM) : up to 4333 Mbps
- WiFi 6 (802.11ax) (2.4GHz) : up to 574 Mbps
- WiFi 6 (802.11ax) (5GHz-1) : up to 1201 Mbps
- WiFi 6 (802.11ax) (5GHz-2) : up to 4804 Mbps
Transmit / Receive
- 2.4GHz 2x2
- 5GHz-1 2x2
- 5GHz-2 4x4
Boosts Speed
- OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access)
- Beamforming: standard-based and universal
- 1024-QAM high data rate
- 20/40/80/160 MHz bandwidth
- * The 160MHz bandwidth may be unavailable in the 5GHz band in some regions / countries due to regulatory restrictions.
I/O Ports
- RJ45 for 2.5G BaseT for WAN x 1, RJ45 for Gigabits BaseT for LAN x 3
- USB 3.1 Gen 1 x 1
AiMesh
- Primary AiMesh Router
- AiMesh Node
Security
- WPA2-PSK, WPA-PSK, WPA-Enterprise , WPA2-Enterprise , WPS support
- WPS
- Let's Encrypt
- DNS-over-TLS
- Security Scan
- Firewall
- Maximum Firewall Keyword Filter : Max 64 rules
- Maximum Firewall Network Service Filter : Max 32 rules
- Maximum Firewall URL Filter : Max 64 rules
AiProtection
- AiProtection Pro
- Malicious Site Blocking
- Two-Way IPS
- Infected Device Prevention and Blocking
VPN
- VPN Client L2TP
- VPN Client Open VPN
- VPN Client PPTP
- VPN Client WireGuard
- VPN Server IPSec
- VPN Server Open VPN
- VPN Server PPTP
- VPN Server WireGuard
- VPN Fusion
WAN
- Dual WAN
- 3G / 4G LTE Dongle
- DMZ
- DDNS
LAN
- IGMP Snooping
- IPTV
- Wake on LAN (WOL)
Wireless
- UTF-8 SSID
- WiFi MAC Address Filter
- Maximum MAC Filters : Max 64 rules
- Wireless Scheduler
- Airtime Fairness
- RADIUS Client
- Universal Beamforming
- Explicit Beamforming
Get the ASUS ZenWiFi AX (XT8) AX6600 mesh system at the links below:
-
ASUS ZenWiFi AX6600 Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (XT8) - 2 pack, Coverage up to 5,500 sq.ft or 6+rooms, 6.6Gbps: $259.99 (Amazon US)
-
ASUS ZenWiFi AX6600 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System (XT8 1PK) - 1 pack, Coverage up to 2750 sq.ft & 4+ rooms, 6.6Gbps: $139.99 (Amazon US)
