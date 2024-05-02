Upgrade your Wi-Fi with Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) AX6600 Wi-Fi 6 Tri-band Mesh for lowest price

On the occasion of the ongoing Amazon Gaming Week 2024, the Asus ZenWiFi AX Whole-Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (XT8) has dropped to its lowest-ever price. Hence, if you looking to upgrade and expand the wireless connectivity at your home or elsewhere, this is the chance to pick one up at a fantastic price.

What makes this deal especially great for shoppers is the fact that it is the lowest price on both the 1-pack and the 2-pack models. So you can opt for the 1-pack variant if you want to cover up to 2750 sq. ft or four rooms, and the 2-pack variant if you want to cover up to 5500 sq. ft. or around six rooms (buying links towards the end of the article).

Asus ZenWifi XT8 2-pack variant

The full specification details for the Mesh are given below:

Product Segment AX6600 ultimate AX performance：574+1201+4804Mbps WiFi Data Rate 802.11a : up to 54 Mbps

802.11b : up to 11 Mbps

802.11g : up to 54 Mbps

WiFi 4 (802.11n) : up to 300 Mbps

WiFi 5 (802.11ac) (1024QAM) : up to 4333 Mbps

WiFi 6 (802.11ax) (2.4GHz) : up to 574 Mbps

WiFi 6 (802.11ax) (5GHz-1) : up to 1201 Mbps

WiFi 6 (802.11ax) (5GHz-2) : up to 4804 Mbps Transmit / Receive 2.4GHz 2x2

5GHz-1 2x2

5GHz-2 4x4 Boosts Speed OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access)

Beamforming: standard-based and universal

1024-QAM high data rate

20/40/80/160 MHz bandwidth

* The 160MHz bandwidth may be unavailable in the 5GHz band in some regions / countries due to regulatory restrictions. I/O Ports RJ45 for 2.5G BaseT for WAN x 1, RJ45 for Gigabits BaseT for LAN x 3

USB 3.1 Gen 1 x 1 AiMesh Primary AiMesh Router

AiMesh Node Security WPA2-PSK, WPA-PSK, WPA-Enterprise , WPA2-Enterprise , WPS support

WPS

Let's Encrypt

DNS-over-TLS

Security Scan

Firewall Maximum Firewall Keyword Filter : Max 64 rules Maximum Firewall Network Service Filter : Max 32 rules Maximum Firewall URL Filter : Max 64 rules

AiProtection AiProtection Pro Malicious Site Blocking Two-Way IPS Infected Device Prevention and Blocking

VPN VPN Client L2TP

VPN Client Open VPN

VPN Client PPTP

VPN Client WireGuard

VPN Server IPSec

VPN Server Open VPN

VPN Server PPTP

VPN Server WireGuard

VPN Fusion WAN Dual WAN

3G / 4G LTE Dongle

DMZ

DDNS LAN IGMP Snooping

IPTV

Wake on LAN (WOL) Wireless UTF-8 SSID

WiFi MAC Address Filter Maximum MAC Filters : Max 64 rules

Wireless Scheduler

Airtime Fairness

RADIUS Client

Universal Beamforming

Explicit Beamforming

Get the ASUS ZenWiFi AX (XT8) AX6600 mesh system at the links below:

ASUS ZenWiFi AX6600 Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System (XT8) - 2 pack, Coverage up to 5,500 sq.ft or 6+rooms, 6.6Gbps: $259.99 (Amazon US)

ASUS ZenWiFi AX6600 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System (XT8 1PK) - 1 pack, Coverage up to 2750 sq.ft & 4+ rooms, 6.6Gbps: $139.99 (Amazon US)

Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

You can also check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to see some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.