Amazon drops Samsung Odyssey 57" G9 Neo, 27" G70 monitors to lowest prices ever

On the occasion of Amazon Gaming Week 2024, Samsung has dropped the price of two of its most popular gaming monitors, the Odyssey Neo G9 and the Odyssey G70B to the lowest prices ever (buying links towards the end of the article). While the former is a premium, high-end super-ultra-wide (aspect ratio of 32:9) curved beast, the latter is a decently priced mid-range gaming monitor.

Odyssey G9 Neo

The specification details about the Odyssey Neo G9 are given below:

Resolution: 7,680 x 2,160

Aspect Ratio: 32:9

Brightness (Typical): 420 nits

Brightness (Min): 350 nits

Contrast Ratio (Static): 2,500 : 1

Contrast Ratio (Dynamic): Mega DCR

HDR10+

HDR10+ Gaming

VESA DisplayHDR 1000

Response Time: 1ms(GTG)

Color Support: Max 1Billion

Color Gamut (DCI Coverage): Typ. 95%

Panel Type: VA

Frame Rate: Max 240Hz

Screen Curvature: 1000R

Mini LED Local Dimming: Yes (2,392 zones)

FreeSync Premium Pro

KVM Switch: Yes

Odyssey G70B

The key spec details of the Odyssey G70B are given below:

Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

Aspect Ratio:16:9

Brightness (Typical): 300 nits

Brightness (Min): 250 nits

Static Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 (Typ.)

HDR10+

HDR10+ Gaming

VESA DisplayHDR 400

Response Time: 1ms(GTG)

Color Support: Max 1 Billion

Color Gamut (DCI Coverage): 90%

Panel Type: IPS

Frame Rate: Max 144Hz

HAS(Height Adjustable Stand): 120.0 ±5.0

Wall-Mount (Size mm): 100 x 100

FreeSync

FreeSync Premium Pro

G-Sync

G-Sync Compatible

Get the Samsung Odyssey G9 Neo and Odyeesy G70B at the links below:

SAMSUNG 57" Odyssey Neo G9 Series Dual 4K UHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 1ms with DisplayPort 2.1, Quantum Mini-LED, DisplayHDR 1000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, LS57CG952NNXZA: $1799.99 + $100 coupon => $1699.99 (Amazon US)

SAMSUNG 28” Odyssey G70B Series 4K UHD Gaming Monitor, IPS Panel, 144Hz, 1ms, HDR 400, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro Compatible, Ultrawide Game View, LS28BG702ENXGO: $499.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.