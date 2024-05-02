Amazon drops Samsung Odyssey 57" G9 Neo, 27" G70 monitors to lowest prices ever

On the occasion of Amazon Gaming Week 2024, Samsung has dropped the price of two of its most popular gaming monitors, the Odyssey Neo G9 and the Odyssey G70B to the lowest prices ever (buying links towards the end of the article). While the former is a premium, high-end super-ultra-wide (aspect ratio of 32:9) curved beast, the latter is a decently priced mid-range gaming monitor.
The specification details about the Odyssey Neo G9 are given below:
- Resolution: 7,680 x 2,160
- Aspect Ratio: 32:9
- Brightness (Typical): 420 nits
- Brightness (Min): 350 nits
- Contrast Ratio (Static): 2,500 : 1
- Contrast Ratio (Dynamic): Mega DCR
- HDR10+
- HDR10+ Gaming
- VESA DisplayHDR 1000
- Response Time: 1ms(GTG)
- Color Support: Max 1Billion
- Color Gamut (DCI Coverage): Typ. 95%
- Panel Type: VA
- Frame Rate: Max 240Hz
- Screen Curvature: 1000R
- Mini LED Local Dimming: Yes (2,392 zones)
- FreeSync Premium Pro
-
KVM Switch: Yes
The key spec details of the Odyssey G70B are given below:
-
Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160
-
Aspect Ratio:16:9
-
Brightness (Typical): 300 nits
-
Brightness (Min): 250 nits
-
Static Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Static): 1000:1 (Typ.)
-
HDR10+
-
HDR10+ Gaming
-
VESA DisplayHDR 400
-
Response Time: 1ms(GTG)
-
Color Support: Max 1 Billion
-
Color Gamut (DCI Coverage): 90%
-
Panel Type: IPS
-
Frame Rate: Max 144Hz
-
HAS(Height Adjustable Stand): 120.0 ±5.0
-
Wall-Mount (Size mm): 100 x 100
-
FreeSync
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
G-Sync
-
G-Sync Compatible
Get the Samsung Odyssey G9 Neo and Odyeesy G70B at the links below:
-
SAMSUNG 57" Odyssey Neo G9 Series Dual 4K UHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 1ms with DisplayPort 2.1, Quantum Mini-LED, DisplayHDR 1000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, LS57CG952NNXZA: $1799.99 + $100 coupon => $1699.99 (Amazon US)
-
SAMSUNG 28” Odyssey G70B Series 4K UHD Gaming Monitor, IPS Panel, 144Hz, 1ms, HDR 400, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro Compatible, Ultrawide Game View, LS28BG702ENXGO: $499.99 (Amazon US)
