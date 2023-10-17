Save $34 on Logitech's MX Mechanical Mini keyboard

Here is your chance to purchase a high-quality compact mechanical keyboard from Logitech for an all-time low price. The MX Mechanical Mini is now available with a 23% discount, slashing $34 off the keyboard's $149.99 MSRP.

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini is a compact keyboard with clicky low-profile switches that offer a satisfying mechanical click with each press. It also features a smart backlight with automatic brightness adjustments to adapt to your environment. Besides, to save battery life, the backlight turns on only when your hands approach the keyboard.

Like most Logitech keyboards, the MX Mechanical Mini has three built-in profiles for quick switching between three devices. You can pair it with Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, Android, iOS, iPadOS, and more using Bluetooth or the proprietary Bolt standard (each keyboard includes a USB-A receiver).

The MX Mechanical Mini is a wireless keyboard with a built-in battery you can quick-charge using a USB-C port and a bundled cable. According to Logitech, a single charge can get you up to 15 days of work or 10 months with the backlight turned off. Finally, you can customize your keyboard using the Logitech Options+ app available on Windows 10/11 and macOS.

Note that the discounted model features clicky switches, but you can also opt for a variant with linear switches for smooth typing or tactile switches for quiet operation. Logitech also offers a full-size variant with the same switch selection.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard - $115.97 | 23% off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find other great tech deals. Also, check our Deals section to find more discounted items.

