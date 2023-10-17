Save $25 on WD_Black 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S

Is your Xbox Series X or Series S console struggling to keep all your games? Are you tired of cleaning up the storage just to install another 100GB+ game? Xbox Storage Expansion Cards are here to save the day, and the best part is that they are now more affordable. The recently announced WD_Black C50 is available on Amazon with a $25 discount, allowing you to get an extra 1TB of blazing-fast storage for the latest games with a 17% discount.

Games are getting bigger, eating up more storage. Capacities from 512GB to 1TB let you keep more of those titles installed and ready to fire up at a moment’s notice.

Unlike other consoles, Xbox Storage Expansion Cards do not require disassembling your gaming machine. These convenient SSDs connect to Xbox Series X|S using a proprietary port on the back, delivering similar performance as the internal storage.

It is also important that they support Xbox Velocity Architecture, which means you can store next-gen titles without sacrificing speed, performance, and other features. For reference, regular USB-based solid state and hard drives only work with backward-compatible titles since they cannot reach the speeds of Xbox Expansion Cards.

The WD_Black C50 Xbox Storage Expansion Card is also available in a 512GB configuration with a more affordable price tag of $79.99. However, the discounted 1TB variant will give you a better price-per-gigabyte ratio and future-proof your Xbox console for the upcoming and ever-growing in size titles. If even 1TB is not enough, grab Seagate's Xbox Storage Expansion Card with a whopping 2TB for $279.99.

