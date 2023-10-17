Surface Book 3 gets October 2023 firmware update

Microsoft is rolling out a new firmware update for the third-generation Surface Book. It focuses on resolving critical security vulnerabilities in Intel firmware components, namely the Intel Converged Security Management Engine, the Intel Active Management Technology, and Intel Standard Manageability software. The vulnerabilities could lead to privilege escalation or denial of service, so be sure to install the update as soon as possible.

What is new in the Surface Book 3 October 2023 firmware update?

This update addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00783, addressing CVE-2022-29871.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 17.101.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 13.0.2376.2 Surface ME - Firmware Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices Intel - SoftwareComponent - 1.66.712.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations 13-inch Surface Book 3

15-inch Surface Book 3 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 1.7GB (manual installation only) Additional Steps We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles. Known Issues There are no known bugs or issues in this update.

The Surface Book 3 is the only Surface Book officially supporting Windows 11. The computer will continue getting firmware and driver updates until April 1, 2025.