Save hundreds of dollars on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 right now on Amazon

While we wait for Microsoft to potentially announce some new Surface PC products sometime later in 2023, the most recent 2022 Surface Laptop models can be bought for some all-time low prices right now on Amazon.

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5, with a 12th Gen Intel i5 Evo-certified processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is currently discounted down to $899.99 on Amazon. That's $400 less than its normal $1,299 MSRP. The 15-inch version, which has a faster Intel i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM, has a price cut as well, down to $1,399.99. Again, that's $400 less than its normal $1,799.99 MSRP.

Both models have touchscreen displays, with the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 having a 2,256 x 1,504 resolution, and the 15-inch model with a 2,496 x 1,664 resolution, and both also support Dolby Vision. The laptops are considered thin and light. The 13.5-inch version weighs just 2.86 pounds, and the 15-inch version weighs only 3.44 lbs.

Both laptops have long-lasting battery life, with the 13.5-inch model able to handle up to 18 hours on one charge, and the 15-inch version can go for up to 17 hours on a single charge. The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 is available in four colors (Platinum, Sage, Black, and Sandstone) while the 15-inch version has two color choices (Platinum and Black).

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.