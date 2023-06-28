Xbox Storage Expansion Cards hit all-time low, now available for up to 32%, starting at $149

Modern AAA games require a lot of storage, with some titles reaching up to 150GB on your console's solid-state drive. And even if you have Xbox Series X, its built-in 1TB SSD can fill up very quickly. Those considering upgrading storage in their Xbox consoles should not miss this amazing deal on Seagate Storage Expansion Cards, now available for up to 32% off.

Xbox Storage Expansion Card is a proprietary removable SSD you can insert into your Xbox Series X and Series S using a dedicated port. Although the consoles work with traditional external HDDs and SSDs, games made specifically for the current-gen Xboxes will not run from such drives since they cannot provide enough speed to support the Xbox Velocity Architecture and its features, such as Quick Resume. This is where Xbox Storage Expansion Cards come into play, and now you can get one with a massive discount.

Here is how Microsoft describes its innovative storage expansion solution for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles:

Plug into the most powerful Xbox console ever—the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S. The 1TB of capacity of our Storage Expansion Card seamlessly integrates into the Xbox Velocity Architecture of the Xbox Series X|S. That’s gaming with virtually no lag in speed or performance. Plugs in and works seamlessly with the Xbox Velocity Architecture—faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay from the both the internal SSD and the storage expansion card. Seamlessly switch between multiple titles and resumes instantly from where you last left off—always the same speed from the expansion card and the internal SSD.

