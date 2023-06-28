Windows 11 Version 21H2 non-security release preview build 22000.2124 is now available

Microsoft has released the latest non-security release preview update for Windows 11, version 21H2. The build number for this version is 22000.2124 (KB5027292). It has a few new features but mostly fixes a number of known issues.

Here is the changelog:

Highlights

This update addresses an issue that affects the on-screen keyboard. The issue stops it from opening after you lock the machine.

Improvements

This non-security update includes quality improvements. When you install this KB:

New! This update adds many new features and improvements to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. For more information, see Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

New! This update improves several simplified Chinese fonts and the Microsoft Pinyin Input Method Editor (IME). They now support GB18030-2022. Characters in the Standard Chinese Characters List (GB18030-2022 implementation level 2) are available in Microsoft Yahei (regular, light, and bold), Dengxian (optional font: regular, light, and bold), and Simsun. The Simsun Ext-B font (GB18030-2022 implementation level 3) now supports Unicode CJK Unified Ideographs Extensions E and F.

This update affects the Default Terminal settings. It adds “Let Windows Decide” as a default option.

This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator. The issue stops Narrator from retaining your scan mode when you switch between browsers.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Intune push notifications. The issue stops devices that have less than 3.5 GB of RAM from getting them.

This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator. It reads the wrong state when you cancel the selection of an option button you have selected.

This update addresses an issue that affects a scheduled monthly task. It might not run on time if the next occurrence happens when daylight savings time occurs.

This update addresses an issue that affects certain applications that use IDBObjectStore. They do not work in Microsoft Edge and IE mode.

This update addresses an issue that affects all the registry settings under the Policies paths. They might be deleted. This occurs when you do not rename the local temporary user policy file during Group Policy processing.

This update affects the Desktop Window Manager (DWM). It improves its reliability.

This update addresses an issue that affects .msi files. A minor update is not installed. This occurs when you use the EnterpriseDesktopAppManagement configuration service provider (CSP) to distribute the .msi file.

This update addresses an issue that affects msftconnecttext.net. It gets excessive HTTP traffic.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Spooler service. It stops working. This issue occurs when you print using a certain workspace.

This update addresses an issue that affects devices that use the Network Protector for BitLocker. The device will not resume after it has been suspended..

This update addresses an issue that affects a tib.sys driver. It does not load. This occurs when HyperVisor-protected Code Integrity (HVCI) is enabled.

This update addresses an issue that affects TextInputHost.exe. It stops working.

This update addresses an issue that affects Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 users. You might not see the right location for a Remote Desktop session in your virtual machine or Cloud PC.

This update addresses an issue that affects HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\User Shell Folders. You can now set and maintain the correct default permissions for this directory path. When the permissions are wrong, Start menu, search, and Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) authentication fails.

This update addresses an issue that affects those who enable the “Smart Card is Required for Interactive Logon” account option. When RC4 is disabled, you cannot authenticate to Remote Desktop Services farms. The error message is, "An authentication error has occurred. The requested encryption type is not supported by the KDC.”

This update addresses an issue that affects File Explorer. It might stop responding indefinitely. This occurs after you try to view the effective access permissions for files in File Explorer.

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

Windows 11 servicing stack update - 22000.2110

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Known issues

After installing this or later updates, Windows devices with some third-party UI customization apps might not start up. These third-party apps might cause errors with explorer.exe that might repeat multiple times in a loop. The known affected third-party UI customization apps are ExplorerPatcher and StartAllBack. These types of apps often use unsupported methods to achieve their customization and as a result can have unintended results on your Windows device.

Workaround

We recommend uninstalling any third-party UI customization app before installing this or later updates to prevent this issue. If your Windows device is already experiencing this issue, you might need to contact customer support for the developer of the app you are using. If you are using StartAllBack, you might be able to prevent this issue by updating to the latest version (v3.5.6 or later).

We are presently investigating and will provide more information when it is available.