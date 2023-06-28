Early Prime Day deal lets members get the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for just $74.99

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is less than two weeks away. The big sales event from the huge online retailer officially happens on July 11-12 for Prime members. You can still sign up for Prime now and access it for 30 days for free to take advantage of the big Prime Day discounts.

However, Amazon is already running some early Prime Day sales for members. Today, one of them is a big discount on the Fire HD 10 tablet, which you can get with 32 GB of storage for as low as $74.99 right now. That's a huge $75 discount from its normal $149.99 price. You can also get the 64 GB storage model for $89.99 right now, which is a massive $100 discount from its normal $189.99 MSRP.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet has a 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display, along with an octo-core processor and 3GB of RAM. You can also boost the tablet's storage with its microSD card slot. The onboard battery should last for up to a day with normal use on a single charge.

The Amazon Appstore will let you download popular apps and games. You can stream videos via Netflix, listen to audiobooks via Audible, or stream your favorite song on Spotify. You can download your favorite social media apps as well like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more.

The tablet even has a split screen feature, which will allow you to run two apps side by side. This could be handy in online video meetings, where you can watch the meeting and view the meeting's notes at the same time. You could even use it to watch a video while chatting with your friend about that same video clip.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.