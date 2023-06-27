Get this pocket sized Kingston 2TB portable SSD on Amazon for just $159.99

If you want to get an affordable and extremely portable storage device with SSD speeds, The Kingston XS2000 might be just what you are looking for. At the moment, the 1TB and 2TB models are at their lowest prices ever on Amazon.

Right now, the 1TB Kingston XS2000 portable SSD is priced at just $79.99. That's $35 off its normal $114.99 MSRP. The 2TB model is currently priced at $159.99 on Amazon. That's a big $55 discount from its normal $214.99 price tag.

The Kingston XS2000 supports read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, making this portable SSD much faster than normal old-fashioned portable hard drives. Speaking of portable, the drive's size (just 2.74 x 1.28 x 0.53 inches) makes it simple to place it inside a pocket, purse, or pretty much anywhere.

Data transfer speeds of up to 20 Gbps are available when the drive is connected to a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 device. The drive also comes with a rubber sleeve which, when applied, allows the portable SSD to have some degree of water and dust resistance, along with some shock resistance as well if it takes a fall.

While they are not discounted, there are 500MB and 4TB models of this same portable SSD that are priced currently at $34.20 (Used) and at $306.41, respectively, at Amazon.

