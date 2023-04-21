Save hundreds on a huge 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor for a limited time

Do you want one of the biggest PC gaming monitors ever made? Then check out the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark. This curved UHD display truly offers an immersive gaming experience, and you can get it for a highly reduced price for a limited time.

From now until April 23, the price of the Samsung Odyssey Ark is $2,299.99 on Samsung.com and also on Amazon. That's $700 less than the normal $2.999.99 MSRP.

The 1000R curved mind-LED screen has a 165Mz refresh rate with HDR10+ support. With the included stand, the monitor can be rotated from its normal horizontal position to a vertical "Cockpit" mode for even more immersion in gaming.

It has four corner speakers and four central woofers for quality audio, and it includes both Samsung's Smart TV interface and the Samsung Gaming Hub, where you can connect to cloud-based game services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and more without having to hook up a PC. You can even run up to four apps at one time with its Multiview feature.

There are some other Samsung monitors with some nice discounts right now. Here's a list of some of them:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals, or visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.