Kingson, Crucial, PNY 2TB, 4TB NVMe Gen4 SSDs have hit the lowest prices

If you have been following Neowin for the last couple of months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) prices have dropped by a lot, and when we say a lot, we really mean it. Except for the latest PCIe Gen5 ones, which are also pretty rare nowadays anyway, most of the previous-gen NVMe SSDs, as well as external portable drives, have dropped in price. Hence, it is no surprise to see that this weekend we have some fantastic new deals on SSDs alongside the ones we already covered (buying links below).

A few days ago, we covered some fantastic internal and external SSDs from Crucial in this article. Most the these prices are still around the same which means you can definitely grab a few if you wanted. In this piece, we are adding more options, including some 4TB ones too. As game sizes get bigger, higher capacity storage is becoming a necessity. And with Microsoft's DirectStorage API, you would want to install your games on NVMe drives.

Get the deals at the links below:

Crucial P3 Plus 4TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD QLC, No DRAM cache (HMB), Read: 5,000MB/s, Write: 4,200MB/s: $224.99 (Amazon US)

PNY CS2241 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD QLC, No DRAM cache (HMB), Read: 5,000MB/s, Write: 4,200MB/s: $224.99 (Amazon US)

Kingston NV2 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD QLC, No DRAM cache (HMB), Read: 3,500MB/s, Write: 2,800MB/s: $92.76 (Amazon US)

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

