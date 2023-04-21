You can save up to 32% on Microsoft's wired and wireless ergonomic keyboards

Those typing a lot know that a comfortable keyboard is a must to reduce strain and avoid discomfort in your hands and wrists. Split keyboards with dedicated palm rests are one way to reduce fatigue when typing, and now you can snag one from Microsoft with a discount of up to 32%.

The Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard is a wired keyboard with a split design and a large fabric palm rest, allowing you to work all day with reduced fatigue and injury risks. In addition to providing excellent ergonomics, the keyboard has extra conveniences, such as shortcut keys, dedicated Office and emoji buttons, media controls, and more. And since the Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard utilizes a classic wired connection, you do not need to worry about charging its batteries.

You can purchase a standalone keyboard or bundle it with a wired ergonomic mouse, and the latter features a precise sensor, two customizable buttons, and a thumb rest.

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic - $100 | 23% off on Amazon US

The Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop is a slightly more advanced wireless keyboard + mouse combo (it pairs with your computer using a USB dongle). The keyboard has the same split-design form factor that keeps your wrists and forearms in a relaxed position. You can also switch it to the reverse tilt position for a straight and natural wrist position.

The Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard is a TKL variant, but it features a separate number pad for Excel warriors and others needing extra number keys. Finally, you get a somewhat unconventional-looking mouse with a natural grip and Microsoft BlueTrack technology for precise tracking.

