The latest Ara: History Untold video dev diary takes a look at the game's diplomacy features

The long-awaited PC exclusive grand strategy game Ara: History Untold is just a few weeks away from its release in late September. This week, its developer Oxide Games posted its latest video dev diary that has offered more info on the game's development.

In this episode, "GamerZakh" returns as host, along with Oxide Games Director of Production Satch Puri. Together, they discuss one of the most important elements of any grand strategy game: diplomacy.

Puri stated that when players controlling a nation meet up with another nation in the game, there are a number of options they can choose to do. One of the simplest actions is just to give the leader of this nation a gift so you can hopefully make friends with them. Other options include building a road to this new nation or opening or closing the borders between them.

If you really like this new neighbor, you can propose trade and research agreements with a nation or even sign up for an alliance. Of course, there's also a choice to publicly denounce your new neighbor, which Puri says could damage their reputation with other nations.

In addition, specific leaders in the game may have traits that help in diplomacy. Puri stated that one of the leaders, Leopold I, has a trait called Nestor of Europe. Having this leader means the player can become more friendly with other nations they are not currently at war with.

The game also has some interesting features related to trade between nations. Puri says that once a trade agreement is reached between two nations, each country can use resources from the other nation immediately.

Finally, diplomacy can turn hostile in the game. Puri stated many different kinds of wars could be waged. They range from simple skirmish battles to slow an enemy nation down, or you can declare a holy war, a war of expansion, or a war of retaliation.

Ara: History Untold is still set for release exclusively for the PC on September 24. Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios division will publish it. You can wishlist the game now on Steam. It will also be available as a Day One release for Microsoft's PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.