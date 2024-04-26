Save up to $2400 on Samsung S90C Smart TVs available at their lowest prices

Today, both Amazon and Samsung are offering great deals on the 65-, 77-, and 83-inch variants of the S90C Series Smart TVs. So, if you have been wanting to upgrade your entertainment solution, you may want to consider this TV from Samsung and save up to $2400.

With a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160, the S90C delivers detailed imagery for an enhanced user experience. Quantum HDR OLED technology, coupled with self-illuminating pixels, provides fine-tuned brightness and optimised contrast, resulting in rich colours. Powered by the Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling, the TV ensures scene-specific transformation of streaming content to 4K resolution.

The TV's 120Hz refresh rate along with the Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro promises "crisp 4K visuals", and a seamless viewing experience, during fast-paced content. For gamers, the Game Motion Plus feature ramps up to 144Hz with compatible PC-connected content, offering an immersive gaming experience with reportedly minimal motion blur.

The S90C offers versatile connectivity options to cater to various entertainment needs. It supports High Frame Rate HDMI connections on all four of its HDMI ports, allowing for 4K resolution at a refresh rate of 120Hz on each port. Additionally, the TV is equipped with two USB ports, enabling users to connect external storage devices for easy access to multimedia content on the TV.

Q-Symphony 3.0 integrates TV speakers with Q-Series and S-Series soundbars, optimizing audio channels for enhanced sound quality. Moreover, Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite provide an immersive audio experience.

Furthermore, sustainability is also a focus, with the SolarCell Remote featuring a solar panel for charging and smart functionalities, including a built-in microphone compatible with voice assistants.

Find the buying links below to the Samsung OLED 4K S90C Series Smart TV (Quantum HDR, Dolby Atmos Object Tracking Sound Lite, Ultra Thin, Q-Symphony 3.0, Gaming Hub, Smart TV with Alexa Built-in):

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

