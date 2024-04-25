ACEMAGIC F1A 12th gen i9-12900H Mini PC is down to $489.25 with coupon until 5/1

Earlier this week you may have seen our ACEMAGIC F2A review go up, which includes the newest 14th gen Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU. ACEMAGIC is also running a deal on the predecessor to the F2A, which is the F1A Mini PC that we personally have not had the chance to review ourselves. That Mini PC includes a 12th gen Intel CPU, DDR4 memory, and more.

This Mini PC has an energy efficient TDP of 45W and supports up to four screens at once through the two USB 3.2 Gen 2 or HDMI ports. A rundown of the main specs can be viewed below.

12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H

Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 EUs

32GB Dual-channel DDR4-3200 MT/s RAM

Ultra-fast 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2

2.5 GbE Ethernet

Supports 4 displays, up to 4K

Until May 1st 23:59 PDT, you can get an extra 25% off the $664 cost (after applying the $35 off in-page coupon on top of its $699 MSRP), which brings the price down to $489.25, using our coupon code.

Apply the in-page $35 off coupon and enter code RSDCNVEP at checkout to apply the 25% discount.

Best of all, shipping is quick and free, plus this product qualifies for a free return if there is a quality issue, such as DOA or defect.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.