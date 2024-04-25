Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

ACEMAGIC F1A 12th gen i9-12900H Mini PC is down to $489.25 with coupon until 5/1

CEO - Neowin.net Neowin · with 0 comments

acemagic f1a

Earlier this week you may have seen our ACEMAGIC F2A review go up, which includes the newest 14th gen Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU. ACEMAGIC is also running a deal on the predecessor to the F2A, which is the F1A Mini PC that we personally have not had the chance to review ourselves. That Mini PC includes a 12th gen Intel CPU, DDR4 memory, and more.

This Mini PC has an energy efficient TDP of 45W and supports up to four screens at once through the two USB 3.2 Gen 2 or HDMI ports. A rundown of the main specs can be viewed below.

  • 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96 EUs
  • 32GB Dual-channel DDR4-3200 MT/s RAM
  • Ultra-fast 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
  • WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2
  • 2.5 GbE Ethernet
  • Supports 4 displays, up to 4K
acemagic f1a

Until May 1st 23:59 PDT, you can get an extra 25% off the $664 cost (after applying the $35 off in-page coupon on top of its $699 MSRP), which brings the price down to $489.25, using our coupon code.

Apply the in-page $35 off coupon and enter code RSDCNVEP at checkout to apply the 25% discount.

Best of all, shipping is quick and free, plus this product qualifies for a free return if there is a quality issue, such as DOA or defect.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
Next Article

Fallout 4 next-gen update is live with new render modes, Creation Club content, and more

Industria and LISA giveaways
Previous Article

Industria and LISA: Definitive Edition are free on the Epic Games Store

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment