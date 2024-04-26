Get the Razer Kaira HyperSpeed wireless gaming headset for Xbox and PC at its lowest price

If you are looking for a wireless gaming headset for your Microsoft Xbox console, or for your gaming PC rig, Razer currently has lowered the price of one of its headsets to a new all-time low amount.

For a limited time, you can get the Razer Kaira HyperSpeed wireless gaming headset for $89.99 at Amazon. That's not only a new all-time low price for the product, but it's also $40 off its $129.99 MSRP.

The Razer Kaira HyperSpeed headset is officially licensed to work with Microsoft's Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. It includes a 2.4 Ghz USB C wireless dongle you can connect to the console, or your PC, to experience low latency audio when playing games. The headset also has Bluetooth wireless hardware so you can use it when playing games, or listening to songs, on your smartphone or tablet.

The headset has two 50 mm drivers that use titanium-coated diaphragms so it can offer a superior audio experience. It also has a bendable cardioid microphone for when you want to chat with your friends online. It has also been designed to cut down any background noise from the back and sides.

The ear cushions use flowknit memory foam material so you can keep wearing your headset during hours-long gaming sessions. You will be able to get up to 30 hours of use with the headset on one battery charge.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

