Google is testing a new 'Speaking practice' feature to help improve your English

Google is baking a new AI-powered feature under its roof called "Speaking practice." The feature is part of Google Search and is meant to help improve your English speaking skills. TechCrunch reports that the search giant is currently testing it in Argentina, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Mexico, and Venezuela.

Users in supported regions who have signed up for Google's Search Labs program can try out Speaking practice. The publication reports that Speaking practice was first spotted by user @howfxr, who posted some screenshots of the feature on X (formerly Twitter).

Speaking practice —new AI experiment on Google's Search Labs! pic.twitter.com/ZqzyvgXNUZ — ㆅ (@howfxr) April 25, 2024

According to the screenshots showing its working and onboarding process, you can take part in "interactive exercises powered by generative AI to help you use new words in everyday scenarios with examples." You can answer conversational questions by responding with the help of specific words.

For instance, the AI might ask a user, "Hi there! I'd like to talk with you about exercise. I want to get into shape. What should I do?" Here, you can answer the question by speaking and your answer should include "exercise," "tired," and "heart."

With that said, there is no word on when (or if) the experimental feature will be generally available and expand to more regions. However, this isn't the first time the search giant has tried its hand at a language-learning tool.

Last year, Google launched a tool in Search to help people practice speaking and improve their language skills. Users could engage in practice sessions of about five minutes, "presented with real-life prompts and then form their own spoken answers using a provided vocabulary word."

The tool was designed to be used alongside other learning services and offered features such as personalized feedback, daily reminders, and more. The publication notes that Speaking practice goes a few steps further by adding back-and-forth conversations into the picture.