2TB Samsung 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSD with heatsink is available at a great price

The Samsung 980 PRO SSD features an integrated heatsink designed to maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control, preventing overheating downtime. Utilizing Samsung's nickel-coated controller along with the heatsink, it regulates temperature for potentially uninterrupted gameplay on PS5 consoles and PCs.

With its in-house controller and PCIe 4.0 interface, the 980 PRO reportedly delivers twice the speed of PCIe 3.0 SSDs and twelve times that of Samsung SATA SSDs. This ensures high-performance bandwidth for gaming, graphics, and data analytics.

Its 8.6mm design makes it a perfect fit for PS5 consoles and it also optimizes power efficiency for high-performance PC systems. Furthermore, drive health monitoring, performance optimization, and data protection are also facilitated through Samsung Magician software.

