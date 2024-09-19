Save up to $400 on eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers

During Amazon Prime Day in July, the retailer cut the prices for its Amazon eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router to their lowest price ever. However, those prices were just for members of its Prime service. Now, the same router has hit those all-time low prices again, but the deals are now available for non-Prime members.

At the moment, the price of a single Amazon eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router is $449.99, a $150 discount from its $599.99 MSRP. The two-pack version is priced at $849.99, a $300 discount from its $1,149.99 MSRP. The three-pack version is priced at $1,299.99, a big $400 discount from its $1,699.99 MSRP.

The Wi-Fi 7 router offers download wireless speeds of up to 4.3 Gbps and supports up to 200 connected devices at once. One of these routers in your home can support a wireless signal of up to 2,500 square feet. If you have a larger home or one that has multiple levels, you might want to get the two-pack bundle, which increases the signal up to 5,000 square feet, or the three-pack, which boosts the signal to 7,500 square feet.

The router also has two 10 Gbps Ethernet ports in the back for an even faster wired connection for your game console or your PC. It also has two 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports.

