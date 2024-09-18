Get this Alienware 34-inch OLED gaming PC monitor for its lowest price ever at $799.99

Dell's Alienware division makes some of the best gaming PC monitors around, including some with impressive OLED displays. Right now, one of its 34-inch curved OLED monitors has just hit a new low price.

At the moment, you can get the 34-inch Alienware AW3423DW OLED curved ultrawide gaming PC monitor for $799.99 at Amazon. That's its lowest price ever and also $300 off its $1,099 MSRP.

The monitor has an ultrawide resolution of 3,440,x,1,440. It also has an 1800R curvature to give PC gamers a more immersive experience. The refresh rate of the display is faster than the norm at 175Hz, with a 0.1 ms GtG (Gray to Gray) response time. It also supports Nvidia's G-Sync Ultimate so you can play games with no graphical tearing or stuttering.

The OLED monitor uses Quantum Dot Display Technology so you will experience more accurate and more vibrant colors and true deep blacks on the screen along with a higher brightness than normal. There's also a Creator mode that allows you to switch the display from its native (DCI-P3) color gamut to the sRGB color space, depending on your work needs.

The monitor also supports AlienFX RGB lighting on the back, including for the Alienware logo. The ports are located on the bottom of the monitor and include four USB ports and three HDMI ports.

