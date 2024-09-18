Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 price slashed to $949.99 on Amazon

Samsung has lowered the price of its Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphone, new out this year, to all-time low prices on Amazon. The 256 GB version is now $949.99 down from $1,099.99 while the 512 GB version is down to $1,069.99 from $1,219.99. Both variants are available in Blue, Mint, Silver, and Yellow.

Powering the Flip 6 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a large 12 GB of RAM. The processor includes an 8-core CPU and an Adreno 750 (1 GHz) GPU. This combo should slice through any workloads it's provided without lag whether it be answering messages on Teams or playing a game of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

With regards to the camera, the rear of the phone has a dual camera setup. The wide camera is 50 MP while the ultrawide camera is 12 MP. The phone can record video on the rear up to 4K and up to 960 frames per second, the higher quality you go, the lower the frames it can record at. On the front is a 10 MP wide camera that can record in 4K at 60 fps.

Powering the Flip 6 is a 4,000 mAh, non-removable battery. It supports 25 W wired charging, 15 W wireless charging, and 4.5 W reverse wireless charging.

With this phone, you have two displays, the main one that folds up and the cover display. The main display is a Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X with a 120 Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10+, and 2,600 nits (peak). It's 6.7 inches and has a res﻿olution of 1,080 x 2,640 pixels (426 ppi). The cover display is a Super AMOLED with a 60 Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits (peak), 3.4 inches big, and a resolution of 720 x 748 pixels (306 ppi). It uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for more protection.

The Flip 6 comes with One UI 6.1.1 powered by Android 14. Customers should expect to get several Android upgrades as Samsung will support the device for a long seven years.

