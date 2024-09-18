This super-fast rugged USB 20Gbps 2TB external SSD is a massive 36% off its highest price

If you are looking for a fast external SSD for its portability, and want something hardy and rugged, then you can have a look at Transcend's 2TB Military Drop Test Certified ESD360C SSD (buying link towards the end of the article).

The Transcend ESD360C was selling for as high as $189.30 earlier this year. However, over time, in these last couple of months, the price of the SSD has dipped. Currently, at just ~$120, it is by far the best available external SSD at this price range.

Transcend advertises it as military drop test certified as it meets the MIL-STD-810G US military drop-test standards which means it can survive falls from up to 3 meters high.

In terms of speed, thanks to the 20Gbps USB-C support, Transcend claims the SSD is capable of delivering 2000 MB/s of transfer speed for both reads and writes. The drive is also backwards compatible with USB 3.0 and 2.0. The firm advertises the presence of SLC caching implying that the experience while using the SSD should be generally snappy even during data transfers.

The key specs of the drive are given below:

Operating Temperature: 0°C (32°F) ~ 60°C (140°F)

Performance: Read Speed (Max.)Up to 2,000 MB/s Write Speed (Max.)Up to 2,000 MB/s Speed may vary due to host hardware, software, usage, and storage capacity. To reach the maximum performance, the USB Type-C to Type-C cable shall be used, and please make sure your device supports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (USB 20Gbps).



Transcend 2TB External, Portable, Military Drop Test Certified SSD ESD360C USB 20Gbps Type C TS2TESD360C: $119.99 (Amazon US)

