Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will have four editions including a $199.99 Aviator Edition

With less than two months to go before its release, pre-orders are now live in the Microsoft Store for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. The next major version of the long-running flight sim series will be released on November 19 for the PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

A post on the Xbox Wire site, which also has a preview of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, mentions that anyone who pre-orders any edition of the game will instantly get the De Havilland Canada CL-415 firefighting aircraft to fly in the current 2020 edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Microsoft will be offering four versions of the game for virtual aviators to check out. The Standard Edition will cost $69.99 and will include 70 aircraft and 150 upgraded airports. The Standard Edition will also be available as a Day One release for subscribers of PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Unlimited.

The Deluxe Edition of the game will cost $99.99. It will include everything in the Standard Edition, plus 10 more planes and five more airports. There will also be the Premium Edition for $129.99. It will have all the content in the Standard and Deluxe Edition, plus 15 more aircraft,

Finally, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will have an Aviator's Edition, which will cost a whopping $199.99. This version will have all of the content from the other editions of the game. It will also have 30 additional aircraft that Microsoft originally published for the 2020 version of the game between 2021 and 2024. That means the Aviator's Edition will give virtual pilots 125 planes to check out.

As we have previously reported, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will get a big graphical update and a revamped flight and physics engine. It will also offer pilots different types of aviation jobs and missions, including air ambulance, VIP transport, aerial firefighting, and more. It will even let virtual pilots get out of their aircraft and walk around their planes, helicopters, and other aerial vehicles.