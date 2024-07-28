You can still get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and receive a free $300 Amazon gift card

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphone is now officially on sale after a few weeks of being available to pre-order. Some of those pre-order deals have now expired, but Amazon has decided to keep its generous offer going for a limited time.

For now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 for $1,899.99 with two extras at Amazon. One is an onboard storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB for free. The other is a $300 Amazon gift card, again at no additional cost. This saves you $420 compared to getting each of these extras separately. This offer will finally end on August 7. Just a heads up about the $300 Amazon gift card: it will be shipped separately from the phone in a secure polybag.

The Galaxy Z Fold6's main unfolded Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is 7.6 inches, with a 2,160 x 1,856 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone's cover screen is a 6.3-inch 2,376 x 968 Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Inside, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy processor with 12 GB of RAM and a 4,400mAh dual battery.

The phone includes a 10MP camera sensor for the cover display with an additional 4MP under-display camera for the main display. On the back of the phone, there's a 50MP wide-angle sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is supposed to receive seven years of operating system and security updates. It also has three color choices: Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy.

Although we're bringing this Samsung-related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.