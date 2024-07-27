This 27-inch Asus ProArt 4K professional monitor is an Amazon Choice at $399

Are you a professional digital creator who needs a specific type of monitor? Then check out the Asus ProArt 27-inch 4K professional monitor (PA279CRV), which is just $399 and marked as an Amazon Choice, reflecting its great price and reviews.

This monitor has a list price of $469, so by buying at $399, you'll be saving yourself 15% or $70. It has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, suggesting customers think it's a great product and it's shipped and sold by Amazon.com, so you shouldn't have any delivery issues. If you don't like it, you can refund or replace it within 30 days.

Specifications

The 27-inch 4K display has a resolution of 3840 x 2160. It has an LED backlight and supports high-dynamic range (HDR) with a 178-degree wide-view IPS panel. The monitor also features a matte display, so you should experience less glare when in a lit room.

As a monitor aimed at professionals, Asus sought Calman verification to signal to potential customers that it displays colors accurately. It supports a wide color gamut with 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB coverage and is factory pre-calibrated to Delta E

Regarding connectivity, this ProArt monitor features HDMI, DisplayPort (In), DisplayPort (MST), USB-C, a USB 3.2 hub, and an earphone jack. With the USB hub, you get one USB Type-A port and a USB-C port to connect different devices and peripherals and even charge compatible devices.

Finally, this monitor is more flexible with its ergonomic stand, which can tilt, swivel, pivot, and adjust its height.

