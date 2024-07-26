Get the PlayStation VR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle with £180 discount

If you're in the UK and looking to get into virtual reality gaming, then you could pick up this PlayStation VR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle now for just £389, 32% down from its recommended retail price of £569.99. If you are interested, know that the deal is marked as a limited-time offer.

Before we get onto the details of the bundle products, it's worth mentioning that it has 4.4 out of 5 stars based on 89 ratings. If you do decide to buy, know that it's dispatched and sold by Amazon, so you shouldn't run into any delivery issues, and it can be returned within 30 days of receipt if there is a problem with it.

The PS VR2 consists of a headset for immersive gaming and two Sense controllers for playing the games. The controllers boast three main features: Finger Touch Detection, Haptic Feedback, and Adaptive Triggers.

The Finger Touch Detection lets you interact with environments more naturally, even when not pressing a button. This feature lets you replicate natural motions and gestures. With the Adaptive Triggers, the controllers offer varying levels of force and tension. These triggers allow you to better feel an increasingly tight bowstring or a weapon jam in the middle of a gunfight, boosting the immersiveness.

The headset features two 4K High Dynamic Range capable displays with support for up to 120 fps. The displays are OLEDs with 2000 x 2040 resolution - that's four times the resolution generated by the original PS VR headset.

The headset also features eye-tracking which boosts emotional response and expression when meeting players online, there is subtle headset feedback for increased sensory immersion, and there is Tempest 3D Audiotech for more realistic audio.

To get an idea about what Horizon Call of the Mountain is about, check out the launch trailer of that game below.

So, if this deal sounds compelling and you want to take advantage, you can get the PS VR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain now for just £389 (was £569.99).

