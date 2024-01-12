Snap up the Logitech Brio 300 HD webcam for its all time lowest price right now

The new year is a great time to take a look at your home office PC setup to see if you need any new accessories. With so many people engaging in remote work from their homes, they will need a solid and reliable webcam. Logitech is one of the leaders in webcams, and right now you can get an affordable model, the Brio 300, for an all-time low price right now.

Right now you can get either the rose or black-colored versions of the Logitech Brio 300 webcam for $44.85 at Amazon. (Be aware the black-colored model has the Brio 301 name). That's not only an all-time low price, but it also has a $15.14 discount off their $59.99 MSRP. If you want to get the off-white colored Brio 300 webcam, it's also available for a few bucks more at $49.99, or $10 off is MSRP.

The Logitech Brio 300/301 includes an easy-to-use privacy shutter that just spins into place so you can keep people from seeing anything while you are not working. When you are using the webcam, it offer full HD 1080p video.

The webcam includes support for RightLight 2.5 technology. It allows the camera to offer auto light correction features, which means you don't have to have the best lighting conditions in your office to get the webcam to work well.

The camera connects to your PC via USB, and it includes an embedded noice reduction microphone. It's also been certified to work with a number of online video conferencing systems, including Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

