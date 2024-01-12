Starfield's next update will be its biggest yet with over 100 fixes and improvements

Before the holiday break, Bethesda had been pushing out a steady stream of updates to its new space RPG Starfield since its launch last year. Just as the studio promised, the 2024 updates will soon start rolling out, and the first is slated to be the biggest one yet.

Announced via its official social media channels, Bethesda is planning on bringing an update filled with "over 100 fixes and improvements" to Xbox console and PC players. Before that though, a Steam beta will kick off to test the stability of the changes, echoing the testing steps behind the DLSS update from November.

"This update contains a multitude of fixes to Quests," the studio says in a tweet. "Eye of the Storm issues such as being unable to dock with the Legacy or data transfer not starting, and Temples not showing up in Into the Unknown, will no longer prevent Constellation from exploring the cosmos."

Some screenshots were also shared to showcase the lighting and shadow improvements, seen them embedded above and below. Here are some more improvements included in the update:

"Additionally, this update brings stability improvements and numerous graphic improvements ranging from additional widescreen support to improved textures, lighting, and shadows. Other fixes and improvements include sun disk geometry, planet ring shadows, bulldozed objects reappearing when returning to an Outpost, ship hatches marked inaccessible, and another fix for asteroids following ships."

The Starfield beta update will launch for Steam users via a beta channel on January 17, with its changelog also coming on that date. Two weeks later, the update will launch to all players across Xbox, PC, and Game Pass.

More updates with features like modding support, FSR 3 and XeSS, new ways to travel, and more are coming later in 2024 too. Bethesda is also working on the game's first story expansion, Shattered Space. While only a name has been revealed about this DLC for now, we may get more information about it during the Xbox Developer_Direct showcase next week.